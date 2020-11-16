Veterans serve those who served

Mirror report

Local veterans were honored on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at a drive-thru tribute event held at the Midlothian Conference Center.

Organized by a group of veterans and supported by the City of Midlothian and merchant sponsors, this marked the event’s 11th year.

Entertainment was provided by the Midlothian High School Pantherettes while veteran volunteers delivered barbecue meals through car windows. A gigantic American flag displayed atop the fire department’s aerial platform ladder created a fitting salute to participants as they picked up their meals.

A Veterans Day Tribute video honoring more than 90 of our local veterans can be viewed on the City of Midlothian’s Facebook page.

Sponsors supporting this year’s event include Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Burton Roofing, Ash Grove Cement, Aquamatrix and VIP Dry Cleaners.