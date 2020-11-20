Ledbetter named Carroll ISD finalist

Midlothian Independent School District superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter has been named as the lone finalist as superintendent of Carroll ISD in Southlake and will be departing MISD after more than five years of overseeing massive enrollment growth.

Ledbetter, who is a 1989 Carroll High School graduate, was named by the Carroll ISD board of trustees as its lone finalist on Friday morning, and has a 21-day waiting period before he can officially be hired and take over duties at his alma mater.

“Thank you to Midlothian ISD for making me feel at home for the past five years,” Ledbetter said in a statement on Friday. “I will forever be grateful for time in this amazing district and working with the best educators in Texas. I will forever always be #MISDProud.”

The MISD board of trustees will meet in a workshop on Dec. 1 to discuss appointing an interim superintendent. The board will also discuss other steps, including selecting a superintendent search firm during the workshop.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I congratulate Dr. Ledbetter on his new appointment,” said Carl Smith, MISD board president. “Dr. Ledbetter was one of the best superintendents we could have hired for our district and I know we have big shoes to fill as we embark on a superintendent search this school year.”

Ledbetter is the son of former longtime Carroll head football coach and athletic director Bob Ledbetter, who won three state championships and is a member of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame, as well as the recipient of numerous other honors.

Ledbetter, 50, has more than 27 years of experience in education. Like his father, he started out in coaching, before moving into administration.

According to Ledbetter’s biography on the MISD website, he began his career as a teacher and coach in Lake Travis ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and later in Carroll ISD. Then, Birdville ISD became his home for 13 years, where he served as secondary principal, administrator of virtual education and eventually promoted to Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction from 2009-2012. Prior to arriving in Midlothian in June 2015, he was Superintendent in Graham ISD from 2012-2015.

Ledbetter received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Baylor University and a Master of Science in education from the University of North Texas. In 2004, he earned his Ed.D. in educational administration from Baylor University.

Ledbetter serves as an active member on many local and state-level committees and has presented at education conferences in Texas. He previously served on the TxASCD board, and in 2012 he was selected to be part of the Future-Ready Superintendents Institute.

Ledbetter and his wife, Penny, have three children: Landon, Luke, and Lauren.