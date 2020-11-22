Ellis to host leadership event for first responders

Staff report

Ellis County is joining with the John Maxwell Team to host the 2020 Live2Lead Appreciation Experience for first responders and servicemen.

This year is the seventh-annual Live2Lead event, where John C. Maxwell and other world-class leaders will teach practical lessons designed to help individuals in all spheres of influence grow to their maximum potential.

On Friday, Dec. 4, this virtual appreciation event will welcome first responders and servicemen with the ultimate leadership training experience. Participants will have the opportunity to be a part of virtual leadership sessions, virtual expo booths, and virtual network and chat sessions with fellow first responders and military members.

“Now more than ever we must continue to support and empower our law enforcement and servicemen to be the best they can,” Ellis County Judge Todd Little said. “Day after day they willingly put their lives on the line to protect our communities, our homes, and our loved ones. This is a small token of appreciation for a profound debt of gratitude in which we owe them.”

This experience will be presented by a panel of guest speakers including Emmy Award-winning Entertainer Steve Harvey, COO of FOCUS Brands Kat Cole, former CEO of The Ford Motor Company Alan Mulally, Ex-NFL Player & Former Olympian Johnny Quinn, Pastor of Life.Church Craig Groeschel, and No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Dr. John C. Maxwell.

"As a former police officer and former military service member, I invite you to take a transformational leadership journey with me,” said Stan Lewis, Executive Director with John Maxwell Team. “It’s a journey which will inspire you to not only change your world, but to positively influence the community whom you so faithful serve. And as John Maxwell says, ‘Leadership is influence, nothing more, nothing less.’ "

For more information and registration, first responders and servicemen can visit https://bestofsouthwest.org .