Free COVID-19 testing continues through end of year

Mirror report

Free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held at the Midlothian Senior Center, 4 Community Circle, three days a week for the rest of the year.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday through Dec. 30, except for Nov. 26 and 27 (Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday) and Dec. 24 and 25 (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Make an appointment at www.gogettested.com or register on site. Participants should enter and exit the Conference Center parking lot from Mount Zion Road.

This test uses the saliva method and results will be available in 48 to 96 hours of collection. There are not requirements for testing, but individuals should not eat or drink for 15 minutes prior to swabbing.

More information is available on the City of Midlothian website at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/846/Covid-19-Testing-Site-Information.