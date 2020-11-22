City tree lighting set for Tuesday

Mirror report

A tree-lighting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in Midlothian’s historic downtown Heritage Park will kick off free community activities planned for the holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m., festivities will continue in downtown Midlothian where the Southern Star Christmas Celebration will take place. This year, children will be treated to Take-and-Make activities and all are invited to enjoy shopping along North 8th Street, arts & crafts booths and food vendors. Selfies with Santa and a variety of musical entertainment are also on the agenda.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, the annual light-up parade will step off at Avenue B and North 8th Street and end at Avenue F and Overlook. This year’s parade is themed “Peace on Earth.”

Finally, on Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., the annual Merry Movie night will feature an outdoor showing of The Grinch in the public parking square downtown on North 8th Street.

Participants attending all these events are asked to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing of six feet and wearing a mask.

These events are made possible by the city’s generous sponsors, including Ash Grove Cement, Earth Tones Greenery, Inc., Manna House, Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Midlothian Chamber of Commerce, Midlothian Downtown Business Association and United Rentals.

For more information, contact the Midlothian Parks and Recreation Department at 972-775-7177 or visit www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents.