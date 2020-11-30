Ellis County offers free tire disposal

Mirror report

On Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ellis County Precinct 4 will be hosting a free tire disposal site available to all Ellis County residents.

The disposal event will take place at the Precinct 4 Equipment Yard at 1011 Eastgate Road in Midlothian.

In accordance with the standards for Supplemental Environmental Projects (SEP), this tire disposal site will accept all passenger and truck tires with NO RIMS. Tires from businesses or commercial dealerships, and tires sized for farm tractors will NOT be accepted.

Residents will be required to show proof of residency by displaying an electric/water bill or their current ID/Driver’s License. For more information residents can call 972-825-5305.

This disposal site has been sponsored by Leon Bosque RC&D, and performed with penalty monies from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality enforcement action.