‘Seniors serving seniors’: HHS Class of 2021 provides service to elderly

Community service has long been a requirement for seniors in the Midlothian Independent School District. This past week, members of the Heritage High School Class of 2021 took care of their obligation while going the extra mile to assist Meals on Wheels with food service to senior citizens as a Project Graduation fundraiser.

As part of Project Graduation, HHS senior students delivered meals to senior citizens in Midlothian last Tuesday and Wednesday during their Thanksgiving Holiday.

“We are thankful for their service to our elderly neighbors in Ellis County!” said Lisa Deese, development director for Meals on Wheels North Central Texas.

Dora Villarreal, an HHS senior mom, said Heritage Project Graduation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides the graduating senior class of HHS the opportunity to participate in fun, safe, drug and alcohol-free activities for an unforgettable end of their senior year. The following activities are planned: Senior Breakfast, Senior Blast, and an All-Night Party that follows graduation.

A large number of HHS Project Graduation fundraiser activities have already been held, including a Spirit Night fundraising event at Beef O’Brady’s just before Thanksgiving. More events are planned in the coming weeks and months.

“In support of our year-round events, we have a senior advisory team made up of 10 Heritage High School seniors that also provides us with recommendations for community outreach events,” Villarreal said. “Meals on Wheels was recommended by our senior advisory team as an effort of seniors serving seniors.”

One of the more poignant aspects of COVID-19 was discovered when students realized that some community seniors were eager to see these young teens come to their door and just wanted to talk; however, the pandemic made it difficult to stay for long periods of time.

“With COVID making it challenging for Meals on Wheels to schedule deliveries, it’s worked out to have this opportunity for our young seniors to get involved, pay a short visit, and show our elders that they are still cared for with keeping safe and staying social distant with deliveries,” Villarreal added.

The senior advisory team is currently working on the next community outreach effort for Christmas in hopes to leave a mark on the lives of others.

“Though Meals On Wheels is not yet providing full delivery routes, we were still able to touch the lives of several senior residents of Midlothian in order to give back to our community,” Villarreal said.