Local facility dealing with COVID outbreak

After a recent outbreak of COVID-19 affected residents and staff at the Midlothian Healthcare Center at 900 George Hopper Road, the facility’s managing member was hopeful that the situation was stabilizing.

“I feel like we’re on the downhill slope of this thing,” Greg Loudermilk, managing member of the facility, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “As far as the health care workers, whenever numbers in the community go up, they go up here. We went months with no cases, but this last increase got us some.”

In a message to family members and friends of residents on the facility’s website, Loudermilk said that the COVID situation was holding for now and that “as of Monday (Nov. 23), we will begin to have residents and staff recover and move back to rooms in the negative part of the facility.”

The center announced on Nov. 20 that 41 residents and 25 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Loudermilk to write, “We are in a major crisis at the facility.”

Loudermilk told the Star-Telegram he’s been a nursing home administrator for 22 years and the last eight months have been the hardest of his career.

“It’s been a very difficult and stressful situation for everybody,” he said.

At least two deaths at the nursing home since March can be tied to COVID-19, he said, explaining that one death was a man who arrived with a positive test and was already on hospice. Of the sick residents, at least 10 have recovered.

In his message on the facility website, Loudermilk provided an update on how staff members are attempting to stop the spread, and said new state regulations are likely what caused the exposure.

Loudermilk wrote that the new regulations required the creation of a “warm” unit to house those with symptoms or possible exposure to the virus, such as new admissions or residents who had been hospitalized for more than 24 hours.

To comply with the regulations, the center was forced to move a large number of residents from the south side of the building to the north side — which, Loudermilk wrote, created further exposure to the virus. Loudermilk wrote that the process of moving residents happed during an 8-hour period and rapid tests were given out as residents were moved from one hallway to another.

“We scrambled to come up with a plan, and in the meantime, we began to run out of nurses due to them being out with COVID,” Loudermilk wrote. “The administrative nurses have all gone to work on the floor because there is just no one else to do it.”

The facility has contracted with three agencies to get more nurses and aides, but none have been available, Loudermilk wrote.

“I am offering Walmart gift cards of $100 to nurses who can stay and cover an extra shift but they are very tired and we are all struggling,” he added.