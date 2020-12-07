Mid-Way Airport to honor Barksdale

Outgoing board member Ray Barksdale will be recognized for his service by the Mid-Way Regional Airport Joint Airport Board at its regular bi-monthly meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Barksdale, who serves as the board’s secretary and is a former chairman, has served on the joint airport board since 2010. He is one of three regular Midlothian representatives on the 7-person board appointed by the city to three-year terms. The city of Waxahachie appoints three board members, and each city appoints a seventh member on an alternating basis.

In other items, an update on a request for proposals for commercial and private ground leases will be provided, as well as an update on Phase II of the airport’s security fence project. Airport board and administration will also provide comments.

The consent agenda consists of approval of previous meeting minutes and acceptance of the financial report, manager’s report, airport operations report and FBO report.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the upstairs common area of Mid-Way Regional Airport, 131 Airport Drive in Midlothian.