Midlothian Masons honor Dr. Rick Davis

Midlothian Masonic Lodge #584 presented Dr. Rick Davis the Community Builders Award on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The Community Builders Award serves to recognize individuals for their community service efforts within their local area. It is an award of the lodge that recognizes the positive influence the recipient has had in the community.

Rick and Joan Davis moved their four children to Midlothian in December of 1988. They all promptly fell in love with the people of Midlothian.

Rick was pastor of First Baptist Church in Midlothian from 1988 to 2001. He counted among his closest friends and supporters many men who were part of the Baptist church and the Masonic Lodge.

Prior to coming to Midlothian, Rick had various accomplishments:

Rick married Joan Shehane Davis on May 25, 1974. They have four children, Jeremy, Jennifer, Jonathan and Jordan. Rick and Joan now have 12 grandchildren.

Rick graduated summa cum laude from Howard Payne University, 1976. While at Howard Payne he was named Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities, won the Thomas Taylor Greek Scholarship Award, graduated as the Honor Graduate of the Institute of Christianity at Howard Payne University.

Rick graduated with Honors from Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth, MDiv, 1980, and DMin, 1982. Rick has published hundreds of short stories and articles in various religious periodicals and has held numerous service positions in Texas Baptist life statewide.

In Midlothian, Rick has served in various capacities:

• Chaplain for Midlothian Police and Fire Departments for 15 years

• Kiwanis Volunteer Worker of the Year, 1984

• President, Midlothian High School Athletic Booster Club

• President, Midlothian High School Basketball Booster Club

• Member, DARE Board of Midlothian

• Member, Manna Board

• Commissioner and Coach, Midlothian Youth Basketball League

• D-I Basketball Referee

• D-I Softball Umpire

• Member, Ellis County Child Protective Services Board

• Chaplain Major in the Civil Air Patrol