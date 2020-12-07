Peace and goodwill

Mirror report

The eyes of dozens of children and their families watched the majestic tree in Midlothian’s Heritage Park be lit Dec 1 at the annual holiday kick-off ceremony. Pictured here is 10-year-old Haley Hope Hughes, who flipped the switch with the help of dad, Curtis Scott Hughes and mom, Shawn Hughes. Reverend Curtis Jackson blessed the proceedings and Mayor Pro Tem Justin Coffman read Luke’s account of the birth of Christ where the angels proclaimed, “Peace on earth and goodwill towards men.”