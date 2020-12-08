Friday’s Merry Movie Night to feature The Grinch
Mirror report
Midlothian's Parks and Recreation Department and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center present free Merry Movie Night, featuring The Grinch on Friday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. to be held in the downtown Midlothian parking square at the corner of West Avenue F and North 8th Street.
Free burger boxes will be provided by In-n-Out Burger while supplies last. Bundle up, bring blankets and chairs, and please follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 precautions, including staying in family groups, distancing from other groups by at least six feet, and wearing a face mask.