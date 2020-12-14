Methodist's land carries bucolic history

Kasey Cheshier

Mirror contributor

When Methodist Midlothian Medical Center opened last month, many community mainstays remembered the property on U.S. 287 as part of the old Massey farm.

Clifton Dale “CD” Massey and his wife, Kathleen, purchased the property in 1979 and operated it for 30 years by harvesting hay and raising cattle on a small portion of the site.

The couple’s sons, Jerry and Steve Massey, shared memories of growing up in Midlothian and plowing hay on the 67-acre property.

“As a third generation resident of the community,” Steve shared, “we’ve seen the town grow from a small, rural community to a thriving hub in Ellis County.”

The brothers said Midlothian has always been a close-knit community where locals worked tirelessly to ensure family, friends, and strangers were cared for.

“As the community has grown, this commitment to each other has continued to stay intact,“ Steve said.

Jerry agreed, saying the town’s growth has provided opportunities to one and all.

“A lot of the old-timers had a vision for what Midlothian could be and helped our small community grow to be a successful town,” he said. “Our dad was one of the biggest believers in the future of Midlothian.”

CD Massey predicted the boom and believed Midlothian was bound for a big future. His love for the community was demonstrated by his strong work ethic at his Holstein dairy farm, long-term civic involvement on the MISD School Board, and continuous land investment in town. When the family’s farming and dairy companies began to turn a profit, he reinvested in either more land or cattle.

“It was tough making a living at times for the Massey homestead, and our dad at one time had 21 cents to his name,” Steve recalled. “But he believed in Midlothian and knew the community was bound for a bright future.”

What made the land so appealing to CD Massey from the beginning was its accessibility to the proposed bypass, the current Highway 287, and its proximity to several schools. He purchased the land as an investment for future generations of the family.

Steve said his parents would be happy to see the region’s healthcare options expanding with the newly developed land.

“Our parents would be extremely proud to see the new hospital on our old farmland,” he said. “CD always had big dreams for the community, and this hospital is just another example of these thoughts becoming a reality.”

Steve added that he hopes locals will find comfort in having Methodist Midlothian Medical Center as their newest neighbor.

“Our family has trusted Methodist for many years with our own medical needs, ” Steve added. “We hope Methodist Midlothian Medical Center ensures the peace of mind for not only Midlothian residents, but also the surrounding towns in having such a great healthcare facility nearby.”

Methodist Midlothian is the first full-service acute care hospital in Ellis County and provides residents with a wide range of medical care. The five-story medical center features 46 licensed beds for inpatient care and the capacity to add capacity to support the projected growth in the region. Major areas of focus include surgical care, emergency care, women’s services, orthopedics, cardiology, imaging, and oncology. For a full list of hospital services or more information, visit MethodistMidlothian.org.