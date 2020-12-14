Nominate your favorite local businesses

Nominations are underway for the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards.

The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce seeks to recognize businesses and individuals that have made a significant impact in the Midlothian community during the past year. These awards will be based upon contributions to the community, business performance, innovative practices, and the organization's or individual's contributions to the Chamber or the community, including civic involvement and leadership.

Nominations for businesses in Midlothian that have worked hard this year will continue through Dec. 22 at 5 p.m. Nominations can be submitted by accessing the Midlothian Chamber’s Facebook page.

Awards include: Chamber Achievement Award; Not for Profit Organization of the Year; Small Business Award of Excellence; Best New Business Award; Best Industry/Large Business Award; Professional Services Award of Excellence; and People's Choice Award. All nominations must be for Chamber members in good standing.

In addition, the Chamber will present the Gene Rodgers Community Service Award in recognition of the outstanding citizen or group who displays exceptional dedication to the Midlothian community through service above and beyond the norm. Recipients do not need to be Chamber members.

The Chamber will also present the Young Professional Award, which is given each year in recognition of the outstanding citizen under 40 years of age who displays exceptional dedication to the Midlothian Chamber through service above and beyond the norm. Nominees for this award must work for a Chamber member business or organization.

Voting will begin Jan. 6 for Chamber members only. Winners will be announced in February.