MISD launches search for new superintendent

The Midlothian Independent School District has begun its search for a new superintendent.

The MISD board of trustees on Monday night was set to name an interim superintendent to replace Dr. Lane Ledbetter, whose last day with the district will be Jan. 4. Ledbetter last month was named the lone finalist to become superintendent at Carroll ISD in Southlake.

In the meantime, the district has proposed a timeline for the hiring of its next superintendent over the next several months.

“We know this search process is incredibly important to you and your family,” MISD board president Carl Smith told the community in a post on Facebook.

“Our Board’s commitment to you is to find the best leader to serve our children, teachers and staff. On Tuesday, Dec. 15, our district will go live with a Superintendent Search website for anyone to follow along the process. We hope you find this site helpful.”

The district will solicit search firms to assist with finding qualified candidates for the job, and expects to select a firm at its Jan. 19 regular board meeting.

Other steps are planned in the proposed timeline to move the district toward the goal of selecting the best candidate. After meeting with the search firm to discuss the process and develop a profile, the district will post the job opening on Feb. 26 and will receive applications through March 19.

The board will narrow the field of candidates and conduct at least one round of interviews in late March, with the goal of selecting and naming the lone finalist for superintendent in a special board meeting on April 5.

The board was also set Monday night to approve a final payment for Ledbetter. A subcommittee composed of trustees Bobby Soto, Tami Tobey and Matt Sanders reviewed the outgoing superintendent’s contract and met last Thursday with the district’s legal counsel to develop a final payment amount.