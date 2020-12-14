Texas Health Mansfield already impacts community

Mirror report

Since its construction was announced, those who reside in the Mansfield community have eagerly awaited the completion of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, a new all and all modern health care campus slated to open in early December that will bring comprehensive health care services to this area of North Texas.

As the long-awaited opening date inched closer, the ceremonial balloons and confetti were all in the plans to celebrate the grand opening. Then, something unprecedented happened that has affected the lives of almost everyone. That something is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic is unlike anything we have ever dealt with in modern times,” said Kenneth Rose, president and CEO of Texas Health Hospital Mansfield. “While we are thankful that the Mansfield campus has remained on schedule, it is easy to see the increased burden that the pandemic has placed on our team members, the community and beyond.”

Realizing the need in the community, hospital leadership turned its attention to ways it could help in the immediate future. The decision was made to nix the originally planned grand opening and donate the money that would have been used for the celebration event to local nonprofits. Five organizations emerged as recipients of those funds — Mansfield Independent School District, Harvesting In Mansfield, Toys for Tots, Mansfield Mission Center and Mansfield Cares.

“One side effect of the pandemic is that it has not only placed tremendous hardships on families, it has also negatively impacted organizations that work to provide support and resources to those who are struggling in the community. Donations like these go a long way in helping provide some relief,” said Lori Williams, president/CEO for the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce.

To help garner further support for these organizations, the hospital is inviting others to assist during these challenging times by visiting https://www.texashealth.org/Locations/texas-health-mansfield/Take-a-Virtual-Tour to unlock bonus donation funds.

A joint venture between Texas Health and AdventHealth, the Texas Health Hospital Mansfield campus is built on 38 acres and features a four-story, nearly 200,000-square-foot hospital that will offer services that include emergency care, general surgery, women’s care, orthopedics and interventional cardiology. The campus will also include an 80,000-square-foot medical office building that will offer primary care and specialty practices.

The Mansfield area is one of the fastest growing communities in North Texas, projected to reach more than 250,000 residents by 2023. To account for this expected growth, Texas Health Hospital Mansfield was constructed based on an efficient, cost-effective design model with the capacity for future expansion. Over the next decade, the area is projected to see a 41 percent growth in jobs, which is higher than the national average of 33.5 percent. Texas Health Hospital Mansfield will also serve as a catalyst for that growth, adding nearly 300 jobs to the local economy.

“Providing preeminent, compassionate whole-person care is our main goal,” said Rose. “But we are also laser-focused on being a great partner and positively impacting the lives of our patients and community members outside the walls of the hospital. That is what our mission calls us to do — be a beacon of light for those around us.”