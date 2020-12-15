Hartson sworn in as City Council member

Mirror report

Hud Hartson was sworn in as Midlothian’s newest City Councilman at a specially called meeting on Tuesday morning, Dec. 15.

Mayor Richard Reno officially announced the canvassed results of the run-off election for City Council Place 6 between Hartson and Tiffany Robinson Carra, with Hartson receiving 804 votes (66.78 percent) and Carra receiving 400 votes (33 percent).

Hartson will complete the term of the late Art Pierard, who passed away in February 2020. The term expires in May 2021.

A lifelong Midlothian resident, Hartson has served as an officer with the Dallas Police Department for 14 years. He studied criminal justice at Hardin-Simmons and Dallas Baptist universities. He and his wife Trudy have two sons, ages 22 and 20, and daughter, age 18. Their oldest son and daughter attend Texas Tech University, and their middle son serves in the U.S. Air Force.

Other new appointees to Midlothian boards and commissions are: Dan Altman, Community Development Corporation; Brian Buckles, Development Authority; Jerry Caves and Mike Rodgers, Planning and Zoning Commission; Larry Huntley and Michael Williams, Mid-Way Airport Board, and Jason Jacobus and Brook Rollins, Utility Advisory Board.

Serving on the re-established Keep Midlothian Beautiful Board are: Tater Beard, Brent Butterworth, Kasey Cheshier, Tonya Haith, Jamie Stanley, Eric Walter, and Bobby Worley.

To learn more about service opportunities on Midlothian boards and commissions or about running for elected office, visit the city’s website for information, www.midlothian.tx.us/27/Government.