All is bright: Midlothian neighbors decorate community

With Christmas rapidly approaching and Santa Claus warming up his sleigh, a Midlothian neighborhood has decked its streets with plenty of festive holiday displays.

Hillstone Estates held a Christmas decoration contest for its residents for the second consecutive year and more than 70 percent participated, according to Paul Atherton, president of the Hillstone Estates Homeowners Association. Winners received gift cards and signs for their yards.

“The amount of people that participated was surprising and great to see considering all of the issues everyone had to endure this year,” Atherton said. “The homeowners that we got to talk to as we walked the neighborhood this year were really enjoying the displays and having a good time. We have also seen families from outside the neighborhood driving through to look at the lights. Something that we did not see last year.“

Hillstone Estates is a community located just south of Midlothian Community Park, between FM 663 and 14th Street. A ribbon-cutting for the community was held in September 2017. Out of 79 homes that will be a part of the neighborhood when completed, all but five homes are now built and occupied.

Last year, when the community had fewer than 50 homes, the Hillstone Estates HOA started an annual holiday decorating contest.

“During that contest we had about 20 homes participate and we had several really innovative entries,” Atherton said. “One even incorporated their Tesla into the display.”

The community also held a decorating contest this year for Halloween, with about a third of the homes participating.

“The winner of the Halloween contest brought realistic details to the contest that you would expect to see in a haunted house,” Atherton said. “Several of the homes went all out and it was a hard contest to judge. We expect next year to be even better.”

Other regular events for Hillstone residents include National Night Out each October, in which Midlothian police officers meet with residents in a family-friendly “block party” with food and activities.

“Our little neighborhood of 79 homes (when finished next year) is a hidden close-knit community where neighbors get together for cookouts and other events,” Atherton said.

This year for the second annual Hillstone Estates HOA holiday decorating contest, 52 out of 74 homes built and occupied by families decorated in some form or another, Atherton said.

“Some did just lights or light trees on their front porches or doorways,” he said. “Others went all out with huge light displays or other types of displays.”

The winner has a stream made of blue and white lights surrounded by several deer making a nice winter forest scene on their side yard and in their front yard they had a snowman, stack of presents, lights on the house, several large light wreaths and a mailbox for Letters to Santa. They had music playing to brighten the festivities.

Second place has lights on their house with a yard full of both blow-up and stationary rigid displays making for a real holiday theme, Atherton said.

Third place was an especially elaborate display. A winter campsite includes a wooden camper display with the camp fire, blanket spread out on the ground and deer roaming around. It included a scene of Santa placing presents around the Christmas tree in one of the windows.

“This was backlit so it appeared so that it looked like you could see Santa's shadow through the window,” Atherton said. “This display also had a snow machine blowing snow through the camper scene.”