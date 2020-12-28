SUBSCRIBE NOW
Free COVID-19 testing extended through January

Drive-thru clinic at Midlothian Senior Center 4 days a week through Jan. 29

Mirror report
The Midlothian Senior Activity Center at 4 Community Circle will host free drive-thru COVID-19 testing four days a week through the month of January. Testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday through Jan. 29.

Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will continue to be offered at the Midlothian Senior Activity Center parking lot at 4 Community Circle through the end of January.

Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, testing provided by WellHealth will be available from Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 29.  

Make an appointment at www.gogettested.com or register on site. Participants should enter and exit the Conference Center parking lot from Mount Zion Road.

This test uses the saliva method and results will be available within 48 to 96 hours of collection.  There are no requirements for testing, but individuals should not eat or drink for 15 minutes prior to swabbing. 

More information in English and Spanish is available on the City of Midlothian website at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/846/Covid-19-Testing-Site-Information.