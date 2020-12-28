Hospital amendment on city agenda

An amendment to an economic development performance agreement among Methodist Health System and city entities will be the main topic of the Midlothian City Council’s special meeting and workshop to be held Tuesday evening, Jan. 5.

In the regular agenda, the City Council will consider and act upon an amendment to the Chapter 380 economic development performance agreement between the city and Methodist Hospitals of Dallas d/b/a Methodist Health System.

Additionally, the council will consider and act on recommendations from the Midlothian Economic Development Corporation and Midlothian Community Development Corporation granting the amendment to a similar agreement among the MEDC, MCDC and Methodist Health System.

The amendment is being added to the agreements because of construction delays at Methodist Midlothian due to circumstances related to COVID-19. The amendment would extend the completion deadline for Phase 1-A of the hospital complex from Jan. 5 to Dec. 31 in order to meet incentive goals, and would also modify the square footage of an office space building.

Future completion deadlines for the hospital to meet incentive goals include Phase 1-B in January 2026; Phase 2 in October 2027; and Phase 3 in October 2030.

During the workshop, councilmembers will review and discuss the proposed bond propositions for the May 1 election, and will review and discuss the current solid waste and recycling collection service agreement. In both matters, the council will direct staff as necessary. No official action will be taken.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. inside City Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E.