A shot in the arm: Midlothian responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Mirror report

Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Midlothian was among the providers in Texas this week to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to continue to vaccinate front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities as part of the state’s phase 1A vaccine distribution plan.

Midlothian firefighters/EMS responders lined up to receive their first doses of the vaccine from Pharmacy Manager Crystal Dixon, Pharm.D.

More first responders will be vaccinated next week and the first group will receive their second dose in 28 days.