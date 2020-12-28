SUBSCRIBE NOW
A shot in the arm: Midlothian responders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Mirror report
Midlothian Fire Chief Dale McCaskill receives his COVID-19 vaccination from pharmacist manager Crystal Dixon last week at Brookshire's Pharmacy in Midlothian.
Midlothian first responders pose with pharmacist manager Crystal Dixon as they receive COVID-19 vaccinations last week at Brookshire's Pharmacy in Midlothian.

Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Midlothian was among the providers in Texas this week to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to continue to vaccinate front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities as part of the state’s phase 1A vaccine distribution plan. 

Midlothian firefighters/EMS responders lined up to receive their first doses of the vaccine from Pharmacy Manager Crystal Dixon, Pharm.D.

More first responders will be vaccinated next week and the first group will receive their second dose in 28 days.