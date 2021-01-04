Road closure to aid water main project

An upcoming water main replacement on Kirk Road in Midlothian will cause daily road closures from Jan. 18 through 22, the Midlothian Police Department announced this week.

During this time, traffic will be routed through Daisy Road, the department said. Workers will be onsite to allow residents access to homes in the work area.

To protect roads from damage during the project, steel plates will be in place on streets adjacent to the work area, including Lynnie Penny Lane, Clinton Lane, Lonquist Road, Kirk Road, and Daisy Road.

Bump signs will be used to alert drivers to the presence of these plates.

Message boards and signs announcing the road work and detour will be visible along the route.

This project is part of the Tarrant Regional Water District’s ongoing maintenance and upgrade to its water transmission pipelines in Midlothian.

For questions, call the Midlothian Public Works Department, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 972-775-1083.