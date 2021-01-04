Winter averaging in effect for sewer customers

Mirror report

The monthly rate for city sewer services is based on the average amount of water used by the individual customer during the months of December, January, and February each year.

Customers’ sewer bills due each May will reflect the new rate for the next 12 months. This method of winter averaging is used by most sewer service providers to determine your cost for sewer. Typically, customers use less water in the winter months, but customers should be extra mindful during the next three months to monitor water usage and be aware of any leaks that may increase water usage.

Some ways to use less water are to turn off irrigation systems for the winter months, fix leaking faucets or toilets, take shorter showers, and wash only full loads of dishes or clothes.

This information has been included on customers’ utility bills from the City of Midlothian.

For questions about sewer or water rates, contact the Utility Billing Department, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 972-775-7130.