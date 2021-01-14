Ellzey sworn in as state representative

Mirror report

AUSTIN — On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Jake Ellzey was sworn in as the Texas State Representative of House District 10 for the 87th Texas Legislature.

"I'm humbled and blessed to be able to serve the people of our community. I will serve with honor, dignity and quiet professionalism," stated Rep. Ellzey.

Representative Ellzey is committed to protecting private property rights, stopping high-speed rail, improving and protecting public education, serving our veterans, lowering property taxes, defending the 2nd amendment, protecting the sanctity of life and working to ensure election integrity.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Ellzey has served our country and state for 33 years and counting. He grew up in Perryton, Texas and chose a life of service. A 20-year Naval officer, he has flown H-60 helicopters, F-14 Tomcats and F/A-18 Hornets and Super Hornets in defense of our nation. A survivor of 830 carrier landings, he also served a tour embedded with Navy SEALs and calling in air support in 2006 in Anbar province, Iraq.

After his Navy career, he served Texas as a Commissioner of the Texas Veterans Commission, and is an airline pilot and businessman. He is proudest of his family, and he and his wife Shelby are raising their children on their homestead in Ellis County.

The Texas Legislature meets for 140 days every two years. The 87th Legislature Regular Session will end, "sine die," on May 31, 2021.

Constituents may reach Rep. Ellzey via telephone at the Capitol 512-463-0516, District Office 972-938-9392, and email at jake.ellzey@house.texas.gov .