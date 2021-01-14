City Council approves development on 14th Street

In a marathon first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday night, Jan. 12, the Midlothian City Council approved with conditions a change to a planned 90-home development at the northeast corner of Hawkins Run and 14th Street.

The approval mandates that 60 percent of garages be set back, and that permanent fencing be put in place once construction is finished.

Councilmember Walter Darrach cast the lone “no” vote. Darrach expressed concern that the city is slipping from its stringent standards, such as requiring rear-entry garages or requiring a setback for those garages that are front-entry.

“If we approve this as presented, it’s going against … everything we’ve talked about on multiple levels as a city for the last year or better,” Darrach said. “This will set a precedent that will allow more to come forward that are in stark contrast to what we’ve worked for the last year and a half.”

Councilmembers replied that each development is considered on a case-by-case basis and can be approved or denied on each’s own merits.

The development first appeared before the city Planning & Zoning Commission in August, but was later withdrawn. City planning director Trenton Robertson told the council that the new plan for the development consists of front-entry homes, open space in the northern part of the subdivision connected by a trail, and a focus on a pedestrian-friendly format.

Developer Terrance Jobe of Alluvium Development said the previous plan had 40-foot lots, but was changed to 50-foot lots with no alleyways with the goal of gaining more council support. Jobe said his builder is willing to construct a percentage of houses with a 5-foot setback on garages.

The density of the subdivision is consistent with the New Town module in the city’s comprehensive plan, Robertson said.

“We think it’s an excellent use,” Jobe said. “It will promote retail, and retail has taken a beating with COVID. It’s going to be years before it comes back. But I’m an optimist, and we think it’ll come back. Rooftops help that.”

Neighboring resident Lee Whitehead spoke to the council and praised them and the developer for coming up with the fairest plan possible that minimizes impact to his property.

All councilmembers were present.

Other items

• A specific-use permit to expand the Love’s Travel Stop at 1501 West U.S. Highway 287 was approved after discussion about signage at the location. The Planning & Zoning Commission had recommended denial based on banding, which the city considers part of signage. An SUP for a 3,000-square-foot metal storage building at 2201 Ashford Lane drew discussion as well before being approved by a 5-2 vote, with Mayor Richard Reno and councilmember Ted Miller voting against. An SUP for a petroleum storage facility and use of rail tanker cars at RailPort Business Park was approved unanimously.

• An amendment was approved for a 16-acre property on U.S. 287 west of Airport Drive. The amendment removes a planned golf course and adds a gymnasium facility. In lieu of a masonry fence, the property owner will keep treelines in place as a buffer.

• Councilmembers approved a rezoning request for a 40-acre development located along the south side of West Highland Road, between North Mockingbird Lane and Springer Road. The development will consist of 33 lots greater than one acre, which is consistent with the Country Module in the city’s comprehensive plan.

• The council agreed, after more lengthy discussion, to deny an amendment that would have allowed shipping containers on-site at the Walmart Supercenter at 400 South U.S. 67 on a seasonal basis. Staff will coordinate with Planning & Zoning to consider alternative methods of outside storage.

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous minutes and interlocal cooperative purchasing agreements with the cities of Grapevine and Abilene.

• The city’s sign ordinance was amended to remove Light Industrial, which is covered in another ordinance.

• The council approved the abandonment of a utility easement at 859 Tayman Drive and the abandonment of an alleyway at the same location.

• A direct-access driveway onto FM 875 at 3421 East FM 875 was approved.

• Councilmembers approved an exception to minimum block length of 1,320 feet in the Coventry Crossing Phase 3 subdivision.

• A shared driveway access at 3061 and 3071 McAlpin Road was approved pending engineering and P&Z approval.

• The council entered into an agreement with Petty & Associates for services related to the creation of the Bridgewater Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. A reimbursement agreement with Knox Street Partners Ltd. To pay for the services was approved as well.

• The city authorized Midlothian Economic Development’s recommended purchase and sale agreement with McIver Properties LLC for Lot 1A Block B of the Midlothian Business Park.

• Councilmembers approved by a 5-2 vote a grant of $89,162 from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to the TreeHouse Christian Learning Center at 531 Bluebonnet Lane. The center is a non-profit that will serve as a Christian daycare ministry. As part of the conditions, the center must employ at least 25 people over a five-year period. Reno and Miller voted against the grant.

• The council approved funding for a part-time crime victims witness advocate.