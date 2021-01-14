MISD board begins superintendent process

The Midlothian Independent School District board of trustees reviewed procedures for the hiring of a new superintendent and also tackled some routine items during a special meeting held Monday, Jan. 11.

The meeting was the first by the board since the passing of board president Carl Smith on Dec. 20 from complications of COVID-19. Board vice president Matt Sanders presided over the meeting.

It was also the first meeting for interim superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter, who is filling the seat vacated by former superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter until a permanent hire is made. Ledbetter was hired as superintendent of Carroll ISD in Southlake last month.

Sanders said applications have been received from six superintendent search firms, of which two were from out of state — one each from Florida and South Carolina. Sanders said one of the search firms is associated with the Texas Association of School Boards, the governing body with which MISD is affiliated.

Sanders said he would like to narrow the list of entries down to three over the coming days and make a final selection at the board’s Jan. 19 regular monthly meeting.

According to the proposed timeline that trustees approved last month, the district will meet with the selected search firm to discuss the process and develop a profile. Then the district will post the job opening on Feb. 26 and will receive applications through March 19.

The board will narrow the field of candidates and conduct at least one round of interviews in late March, with the goal of selecting and naming the lone finalist for superintendent in a special board meeting on April 5.

Other items

• The board received an update on student academic progress. MISD director of elementary learning Becki Krsnak told the board that some gaps exist in learning due to changes in learning because of COVID-19, particularly in language and math. But Krsnak also said that the district is working to bring these students back up to standard and that students are making progress.

• The board heard a report from MISD assistant superintendent of engagement and strategic innovation Karen Fitzgerald on COVID-19 compensation for staff. The main confidential requests teachers had were additional planning time, monetary compensation, equity of compensation, reduction of unnecessary tasks, addition of personal time in 2021-2022, and use of virtual-only teachers. The board will consider options and will take action at an upcoming meeting.

• The board also approved the extension of paid leave for staff through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act for the second semester through June 30. The federal program expired Dec. 31, but the district will assume the associated cost, which would be about $450,000, according to MISD director of human resource services Shorr Heathcote.

• Trustees approved starting the design process for roof replacements for five campuses at a cost of $288,000. These projects would be paid for with funds from the district’s 2016 bond issue. Assistant superintendent for finance Jim Norris said the district has been able to save $11 million in debt from previous 2016 bond projects coming in at cost or below.

• Following an executive session, the board approved moving forward with negotiations on acquiring four future school sites.