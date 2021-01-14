Carpenter gives State of the District

Despite being between superintendents and in the midst of a pandemic, Midlothian Independent School District continues to focus on the health and safety of students, interim superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter told the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce last week during her State of the District address at the Midlothian Conference Center.

Carpenter has been with MISD for 13 years in a number of leadership capacities and is currently the district’s chief administrative officer. She was named on Dec. 14 as interim superintendent while the district searches for a superintendent to replace Dr. Lane Ledbetter.

Carpenter praised members of the MISD school board for their service, and also members of the MISD administration.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the district has been working hard to keep students and staff safe from the virus, Carpenter told the audience.

“A lot has happened since January 2020,” Carpenter said. “When we hit March and COVID happened, health and safety continued to be the priority for the district. It became a hierarchy of needs at that point. If we aren’t providing the health and safety in a pandemic, you can’t provide the instructional support and expect kids to learn.”

Among the actions MISD has taken included the launch of a district COVID dashboard, which shows the number of active cases and recoveries within the district. Carpenter said the dashboard showed a spike in cases just after Halloween, but since then has shown that campuses have become safe environments.

Carpenter said one of the values that has been passed down to her from her family is to “leave something better than the way you found it.” That’s what she plans to do while interim superintendent.

“Sometimes that’s threatening to people because it makes them think it wasn’t good before, and that’s not what I mean,” Carpenter said. “What I mean is, it can very well be in a good place, but if we want to just stay in a good place, are we really serving our community and our students … in a way that we owe them? We always have the opportunity to make it better.”

Carpenter said the district is partnering with the city of Midlothian for its school resource officer program, as well as COVID-19 vaccines.

Because of the pandemic, enrollment growth has slowed in MISD, with 9,882 enrolled as of last week. But Carpenter said the housing market continues to boom within the district and MISD is poised for massive growth. The district’s eighth elementary school will open in the fall of 2022, and Phase 2 of Heritage High School is underway and will also be complete in 2022.

The interim superintendent also talked about the culture of the district, which manifests itself in many ways, such as the honoring of 2020 seniors; delivery of meals to remote students; shows of support to ill students and to residents of local healthcare facilities; and support of the district’s athletic teams.

Carpenter touted the district’s test scores, which exceed the state average in numerous measurements; retention of teachers, with 15 percent raises and $4,500 in supplemental pay over the past five years and; and the new MILE campus, which teaches career skills in engineering, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and culinary arts.

Because of COVID, the district faces some challenges, including a slide in test scores; Carpenter said math is the area most affected. The district is also faced with balancing face-to-face and virtual learning.

Carpenter closed by urging the audience to support teachers, who are seeking affirmation for their work as much as anything else.

“Think about how many times you’ve been on social media and you see someone lashing out about a teacher or administrator, or something negative about school in general,” she said. “That’s unfortunately what our teachers see. I just ask you as a call to action today to send an email, send a card, whatever it takes and post something special about your child’s teacher. You would have no idea how far that would go.”

In a presentation at the start of the address, MISD assistant superintendent of engagement and strategic innovation Karen Fitzgerald quizzed the audience on some facts and figures regarding the district: that MISD employs 1,230 staff; that the district’s tax rate is the lowest it has been in 10 years; that COVID-19 has cost the district $2.7 million; and that the district covers 112 square miles and serves seven different zip codes.