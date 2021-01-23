McMullen hired as new MHS principal

Midlothian High School has a new principal, as Dr. Kalee McMullen was unanimously hired by the Midlothian Independent School District board of trustees at its Jan. 19 regular monthly meeting.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. McMullen to our MISD family,” said Dr. Courtney Carpenter, interim superintendent of schools. “We are confident she will continue leading this campus forward and providing an environment where each student and staff member will feel valued and able to grow.”

Carpenter said there were a total of 55 applicants for the job, and a committee of parents, teachers, administrators and student groups reviewed each application and narrowed them down to a list of finalists.

McMullen presently serves as principal of Kerr Middle School in Burleson ISD, and over the last eight years has also served as an administrator in the Arlington and Mansfield districts.

McMullen earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and her master’s degree in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of Texas at Arlington. She completed her Doctor of Education in educational leadership from Liberty University. She holds State Board of Education certifications in superintendency, principalship, English Language Arts & Reading, and physical education.

Carpenter said McMullen will be meeting with MHS staff and parents in the coming days.

Dr. Carolyn Spain has served as interim principal since September, when former principal Gary Gates stepped down to become director of student services with Mansfield ISD. Carpenter thanked Spain and praised her for her service.

All board members were present except for trustee Heather Prather.

Other items

• The board voted 4-1 to name trustee Andrea Walton as board vice president, with board president Matt Sanders voting against. Sanders, who by board policy became president following the death of president Carl Smith in December, said Smith’s seat will remain vacant until the May 1 election and that policy does not require the naming of a board VP in the event of a vacancy.

• Trustees approved the Walsh & Gallegos and TASB Services search firms as the two finalists for the firm that MISD will eventually hire to find candidates to fill the vacant superintendent post.

• A policy was adopted that would allow children of non-resident first responders, Aramark workers, school resource officers and part-time staff to enroll in MISD. Assistant superintendent KayLynn Day said the policy could result in an increase of 25 to 30 children of first responders alone. Enrollment would be on a year-to-year basis and based on space available.

• Carpenter presented a proclamation declaring January as School Board Appreciation Month in Midlothian ISD.

• The board viewed a video produced by MISD students in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

•The consent agenda was approved with the exception of the acceptance of the resignation of former superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter, which was approved separately at the request of trustee Tami Tobey. Other consent agenda items were approval of previous minutes, the quarterly investment report, budget amendments, and matters related to the May 1 school board election.

• District chief technology officer Leslie Garakani and various staff members and students made a presentation to the board on devices and supporting technology for the M*Powered program, and progress and challenges toward full implementation.

• Garakani also presented a list of offers for internet service for the district from six providers, ranging in price from $4,259 to $8,660 per month. Garakani said based on bid scoring, Spectrum Enterprise provided the best value to the district at $5,159 per month not including a 50-percent discount, and recommended the board approve that provider. Action will be taken at a later meeting.

• District assistant superintendent of engagement and strategic innovation Karen Fitzgerald updated trustees on the organization of an attendance zone committee.

• District demographer Brent Alexander presented the district demographic report for the third quarter of 2020 and noted that COVID-19 has impacted enrollment growth, with only a 57-student increase from the previous school year. However, Alexander said the housing market remains strong within MISD, with more than 14,000 future and preliminarily-planned single-family lots in the pipeline.

• The board reviewed the proposed 2021-2022 calendar for consideration. District director of human resource services Shorr Heathcote said three proposed calendars have been devised.

• Carpenter told the board that the 87th Texas Legislature has convened and that the Texas Association of School Boards has formulated an agenda of legislative priorities. Carpenter said the agenda will be brought back to the board for its Feb. 2 workshop and that the board can add its own agenda items to the list.