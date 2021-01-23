City P&Z OKs developments

A specific-use permit for a motor vehicle repair garage in the 1300 block of East Main Street was approved by the Midlothian Planning & Zoning Commission during a meeting on Jan. 19.

In December 2019, the City Council approved an SUP for a collision repair center on East Main, between Murray and Profitt streets. However, city planning manager Marcos Narvaez said applicant Kenneth Fifield is amending his request to install a two-phase plan for the property.

Phase 1 will incorporate two existing buildings, the former locations of USA Collision and Fastenal. Phase 2 will provide for a future repair shop and additional parking east of Murray. Other changes to the original permit include the moving of parking areas, expanded screening in the back of the property and addition of landscaping.

The commission spent time discussing a sidewalk along East Main, which is made problematic by the presence of a bar ditch. One suggestion was that in lieu of constructing a sidewalk, an escrow account be set up for future construction. But in the end, commissioners agreed to leave in place an easement for a future sidewalk and not mandate any other action.

Assistant city manager Clyde Melick told the commission that the reason for a sidewalk on East Main is to comply with the city’s comprehensive plan, which calls for more pedestrian mobility in the downtown area.

The other top item on the agenda, the development of a 122-bed skilled nursing facility on the southeast corner of 9th Street and the proposed extension of Dylan Way in the MidTowne development area, was approved by the commission with the recommendation that a driveway be realigned.

City planning director Trenton Robertson told the commission that the main concern was a right-of-way for a driveway on the south side of the property that does not line up opposite the main entrance for Midlothian High School, which lies on the west side of 9th Street.

Shane Feemster, who represents the MidTowne developer, told the commission that he is agreeable to aligning the street with the opposite driveway and hopes to take care of any changes with the initial application so that he doesn’t have to come back later for a second approval. Feemster said a south exit is required for emergency purposes.

Other items

• The commission reorganized with the naming of officers, as Maurice Osborn was elected as chairman and Scott Koehler as vice chairman. Mike Rodgers, a recent former city councilmember, was also welcomed as a new member of the commission.

• The rezoning of a property at East Avenue F and North 11th Street, in the Founders Row area, from residential to an urban village planned development was approved. The property will serve as a service area for Founders Row and will have a historic house on site. Lighting in the area will be capped to match fixtures already in place while reducing light pollution, Narvaez said.

• Commissioners OK’d by a 4-2 vote an SUP for a car wash on a 1-acre lot at the northeast corner of FM 663 and Hawkins Run Road. The opposing voice votes came after local car wash owner Bill Davidson told commissioners there were already too many car washes in town to make business profitable. The item came before the P&Z and City Council a year ago, but traffic at that location was a concern, as well as the architectural style of the vacuum bays with canvas canopies. The latest application calls for metallic canopies in the vacuum bays and more of an architectural match with surrounding buildings in the so-called Kroger development.

• A property at 816 West Avenue H was rezoned to allow for a single-family residence with exceptions granted for setbacks. The architecture of the home on that lot will match other houses in the neighborhood.

• Robertson reviewed P&Z cases that were heard by the City Council in the 60 days previous to the meeting.

• Commissioners approved the minutes from the Dec. 15 Planning & Zoning meeting.

• Robertson said a workshop will be held prior to the Feb. 16 commission meeting at 5 p.m. Robertson said staff will bring forward future projects for feedback at the workshop. Robertson also said P&Z training for commissioners will take place sometime at the end of February or the beginning of March.