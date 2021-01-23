TreeHouse grant on MCDC agenda

The Midlothian Community Development Corporation will elect new officers and discuss an economic development agreement during Thursday night’s monthly board meeting.

The MCDC, commonly known as the 4B board, will consider and act upon an economic development agreement with TreeHouse Christian Learning Center to help complete its new location at 531 Bluebonnet Lane. The center is a non-profit that serves as a Christian daycare ministry. A public hearing for this project was previously held on Nov. 19.

In the Jan. 12 Midlothian City Council meeting, councilmembers approved by a 5-2 vote a grant of $89,162 from the MCDC to TreeHouse. As part of the conditions, the center must employ at least 25 people over a five-year period.

The board will also discuss a forbearance request from Gatehouse Midlothian Ownership, LLC on a mezzanine loan from MCDC. The company is doing business as Courtyard by Marriott. (Editor’s note: The company is not affiliated with GateHouse Media, the former owner of the Midlothian Mirror and Waxahachie Daily Light.)

Other items on the agenda include discussion regarding potential contribution of MCDC funds to city road projects; review and discussion regarding updates and revisions to MCDC grant application and grant application process; discussion to gauge board interest in providing meals at MCDC board meetings and direct staff as necessary; receive an update on the Veterans Memorial project; and consider and act upon invoices and receive the MCDC financial report.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Midlothian City Hall, 104 West Avenue E.