County sets up vaccination hub

Staff report

Ellis County Judge Todd Little announced on Saturday that residents can now register for the Ellis County Vaccination Hub.

“Good morning, I have incredible news! Today Ellis County has made tremendous progress in the fight against the coronavirus,” Little said in a statement. “For weeks state officials have heard our call for vaccinations to be made available here in our county. Through the Ellis County Vaccine Initiative, the State of Texas has heard from our elected officials, emergency managers, first responders, and public health officials from all across our great county. Today, I am thrilled to report our hard work has paid off. Our effective team has established a vaccine hub that has been allotted 5,000 vaccines for next week.”

Through collaboration with the City of Waxahachie and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Waxahachie, residents 65 and older, and those with a chronic medical condition that increases their risk from the virus, may begin receiving vaccinations.

“This is a challenging process,” Little said. “We have over 60,000 Ellis County residents and even more Texans that are eligible for a vaccine. So be patient with us, as these are truly uncharted waters. We will continue to work through our plan day by day to effectively administer as many vaccines as possible.”

The county has established a registration link for the vaccination hub so that vulnerable groups can register to receive a vaccine. Residents are asked to assist those who do not have internet access in registering.

Residents can sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting BSWHealth.com/COVIDVaccine and be notified of available vaccine appointments at the Ellis County Vaccine Hub. For questions on how to register or schedule an appointment, call 1-844-279-8222. They do not need to complete the Baylor Scott and White COVID-19 health screening, unless they seek a doctor visit for approval.

“This is a monumental day that will turn the page from playing defense against the virus, and will initiate a new step towards relieving stress on our hospitals, and a return back to normal,” Little said. “I am extremely grateful for our Commissioners’ Court here in Ellis County, and the Texan Spirit that has lived on in every person who has worked around the clock to make this day possible. You have saved lives and the future of our county. We are all in this together, cause together we win! May God bless you. May God bless Texas, and may God bless Ellis County!”

What not to do:

• Do not show up without an appointment.

• Do not call the Waxahachie Senior Center. They will not be able to provide you with information regarding a vaccine.

What to do:

• Register for a vaccine. Eligible recipients will be notified to schedule an appointment.

• Help those who might not have internet access register for a vaccine.

• Wear a short sleeve shirt or easily accessible clothing to receive the shot.