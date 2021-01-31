Free COVID-19 testing extended through mid-February

Mirror report

Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will continue to be offered at the Midlothian Senior Activity Center parking lot at 4 Community Circle through the middle of February.

Testing provided by WellHealth will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 11.

Make an appointment at www.gogettested.com or register on site. Participants should enter and exit the Conference Center parking lot from Mount Zion Road.

This test uses the saliva method and results will be available within 48 to 96 hours of collection. There are no requirements for testing, but individuals should not eat or drink for 15 minutes prior to swabbing.

More information in English and Spanish is available on the City of Midlothian website at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/846/Covid-19-Testing-Site-Information.