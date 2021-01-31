MHS’ new boss: Principal McMullen eager to take over

New Midlothian High School principal Dr. Kalee McMullen doesn’t officially begin her new duties until March 1, but she indicated during her Jan. 28 introduction that she is eager to start.

In a video on Zoom and Facebook Live, McMullen introduced herself to the Midlothian ISD community.

“I am so excited to be starting as the new principal at Midlothian High School,” McMullen said. “I do have my Midlothian email up and running, so between now and then, if you’d love to reach out over email, I’d like to hear from you. I’m so excited to be starting this new journey and enjoying this amazing community.”

McMullen grew up in Arlington and graduated from Lamar High School. She played softball at Blinn College before finishing her bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Texas-Arlington. From there, she became a teacher and a coach and her first job was at Arlington High School, where she taught English I and coached softball and girls’ wrestling.

“It was a great experience,” she said. “I love teaching and I love coaching.”

From there, she went into administration, serving as an assistant principal at Carter Junior High in east Arlington. She was an assistant principal at Mansfield High School, and an academic associate at Summit high School.

The last four years, she has been the principal at Kerr Middle School in Burleson.

“I’m so excited to be rejoining the high school community here at Midlothian High School,” McMullen said.

Her husband, Chris, is head baseball coach at Mansfield Legacy. They have a 2-year-old son named Jack, and she said the family will move to Midlothian this spring.

“Part of our family culture is being a part of the community,” McMullen said. “Going to school events, going to church, just living here and being truly part of the community. So we’re excited to make the move this spring and joining the Midlothian community.”

McMullen said she has already met with staff. When she comes on campus for the first time March 1, her focus will be on integrating herself into the MHS community. She said she will listen to student groups and visit with students, and said she will have an “open-door policy.”

“I’m just hearing the great things that are going on on campus, and how I can contribute to this amazing campus and what great things that are already happening here,” McMullen said. “Ultimately, my goal as a leader is to build a culture where everybody belongs and is celebrated, and we recognize the successes and unique contributions of all of our students.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity, and I am beyond excited to serve Midlothian High School.”