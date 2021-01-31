MISD moves to purchase computers

In a pair of special meetings on both Wednesday and Friday of last week, the Midlothian Independent School District board of trustees moved forward on not only a search for a new superintendent, but also its goal to get every student in the district a device for online learning.

In Friday morning’s meeting, which lasted more than an hour and a half, the board discussed whether to use Apple or Chromebook learning devices. District chief technology officer Leslie Garakani told trustees that the sudden availability of a number of Dell Chromebooks necessitated the special meeting.

Trustees voted 5-0 to take advantage of grant funding in the first vote, but board vice president Andrea Walton demurred, insisting that the new computers be used for testing only. Walton added her amendment and the motion passed unanimously.

Garakani proposed the purchase of Chromebooks from Dell Computer for testing of students in the amount of $860,581. Garakani said the recommendation he had received from other districts was to go with Chromebooks just from a hardware durability standpoint.

Garakani said Apple has scheduled a meeting this week with the district to demonstrate its product capabilities.

A lengthy discussion ensued, in which Garakani acknowledged the question of teachers’ tolerance for change and addressed existing boards’ compatibility with Chrome.

Garakani said Apple’s business model typically commands a 4-year lease, and at the end of the third year all equipment is sold off to a third party. He said the sale should generate enough revenue to pay off the Year 4 installment and carry over into another lease. Garakani also noted that four years is the typical lifespan of a computing device.

Garakani compared the upgrading of learning technology to the building of an elementary school, which has an upfront cost but also the responsibility of multiple parties to ensure success.

Search firm hired

Midlothian ISD trustees voted unanimously last Wednesday, Jan. 27, to tap Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo & Kyle, P.C. as the firm to assist with their superintendent search.

Trustees also interviewed TASB Services, which is a branch of the Texas Association of School Boards.

Dr. Ann Dixon, a consultant with the Walsh firm, noted that MISD’s size, at just under 10,000 students and just under the 100 largest districts in the state, positions the district well to attract a large number of top superintendent candidates. Dixon also pointed out that her firm was instrumental in hiring Red Oak’s current superintendent, Brenda Sanford, in 2019.

The board’s next step is to create a profile for the superintendent, including the requirements they are looking for in the perfect candidate. The search firm will take over from there with the posting, advertising and collection of applications.

The board has set a target date of April 5 for the naming of a lone finalist for superintendent. That finalist would officially begin his or her new job on April 26.