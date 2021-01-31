Mayor’s Winter Walk returns Feb. 20

Mirror report

The annual Mayor's Winter Walk will take place on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. at Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road, Midlothian.

This event features a one-mile guided walk through the beautiful nature park. Participants will learn about the park’s plants and trees, birds, bats, and butterflies during the walk as well through take-and-make activities.

The walk is stroller and wagon friendly; however, paths are unpaved. COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing and mask wearing, is recommended.

This event is presented by the Midlothian Parks & Recreation Department, and sponsored by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

For registration, visit www.midlothian.tx.us/winterwalk or call 972-775-7177.

Mockingbird Nature Park is a 62-acre nature park. It features hiking trails, public restrooms, butterfly garden, pond, bluebird nest boxes, boardwalk, and native grass areas. The city partners with the Indian Trail Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists for the development of this park. Visit inaturalist.org for more information on the projects at the park.