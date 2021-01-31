Annual events calendar approved

Mirror report

A schedule of community special events to be hosted by the City of Midlothian’s Parks & Recreation Department in 2021 was approved by the City Council at its Jan. 26 meeting.

The calendar features popular events, such as the annual 8th Street Dance on May 15 and the summer-long Movies in the Park series, which begins June 5. Coming up first is the annual Mayor’s Winter Walk, which will be held at the Mockingbird Nature Park on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

“Our councilmembers agree that activities bring the community together, which contributes to the overall quality of life of our citizens,” Mayor Richard Reno said. “Most all these events are held outdoors, which enables us to easily observe the CDC’s recommended COVID-19 safety precautions, such as social distancing,”

2021 Community Event Calendar

Feb. 20: Mayor’s Winter Walk*, 10 a.m. Mockingbird Nature Park, 1361 Onward Road

March 27: Community Egg Hunt, 10 a.m. Sports Complex, 1000 S. 14th Street

April 10: Kids Fishing Derby*, 8 a.m. - Noon, Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street

May 15: 8th Street Dance 7 - 10 p.m., Downtown Midlothian, N. 8th Street

June 5: Movies in the Park, Dusk, Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387

July 3: Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m. Downtown Midlothian

July 3: Fireworks, 9:15 p.m., MISD Multipurpose Stadium

July 17: Movies in the Park, Dusk, Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387

July 23: Parktopia 5 - 9 p.m., Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street

Aug. 7: Movies in the Park, Dusk, Hawkins Spring Park, 1498 FM 1387

Oct. 29: Trick or Treat 4 - 6 p.m., Downtown Midlothian, N. 8th Street,

Nov. 11: Veterans Tribute Dinner, * TBD Conference Center

Dec. 1: Tree Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m. Heritage Park, 234 N. 8th Street

Dec. 4: Southern Star Christmas Celebration - Festivities, 1-5 p.m., Heritage Park, 234 N. 8th Street; Parade, 6 p.m. Downtown Midlothian and vicinity

Dec. 10: Merry Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., Community Park

*Pre-registration required.

Event-goers are advised to visit Midlothian’s website www.midlothian.tx.us/SpecialEvents to verify event dates and locations because they are subject to change. For questions call 972-775-7177.