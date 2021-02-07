Midlothian woman murdered in Lubbock

Lubbock police are investigating last week’s horrific stabbing death of a young Midlothian woman in what appears to be a case of domestic homicide.

Molly Beckman, 23, was found dead shortly before 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday in her apartment at the Ashton Pointe Apartments, located at 310 Frankford Avenue in Lubbock, after police had received a request for a welfare check. Her body had multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Colton Totzke, was found dead the next day in neighboring Crosby County. The cause of Totzke’s death has not been revealed and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

Lubbock police said investigators do not believe there is an ongoing public safety threat and that the initial investigation indicates this was a domestic-related homicide and was not random.

Friends of the victim told KCBD television in Lubbock that Beckman was an expectant mother who was to give birth to her son in July.

“Always smiling, always giggling, and the amount of times that I’ve known Molly, I obviously did not think of a time when I have not seen her having a bad day,” fellow Midlothian ISD graduate Kayli Jones told the station.

Friends also told the television station that Beckman and her ex, Totzke, had a rocky relationship. The two had planned to marry last December, but friends learned from Beckman that Totzke was unfaithful and the two had broken up late last year. However, Beckman’s friends also said, they were unaware of any visible red flags in her relationship with Totzke.

According to her Facebook and Instagram profiles, Beckman was a student at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and was studying to become an audiologist.

“The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of TTUHSC student Molly Beckman at her off-campus residence. Our community mourns her tragic loss,” the health sciences center said in a statement.

“We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our campus community. During this time, please respect her family’s privacy and grief as well as those in our university family. In the days ahead, we hope her family and friends will find some comfort in knowing their loss is shared by our School of Health Professions and university.”