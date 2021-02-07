Texas Oncology's new facility now open

Mirror report

Texas Oncology announced on Monday, Feb. 1 the opening of a 10,000-square-foot cancer care facility in Midlothian that will provide medical oncology, hematology, surgical oncology, and urology services, all in one location.

Located at 979 Don Floyd Drive, Suite 104, on the newly constructed campus of Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, Texas Oncology–Midlothian will provide breast, colon and rectal, and general medical oncology and surgical services for patients.

“The opening of this new facility reinforces Texas Oncology’s commitment to serving the greater North Texas region by providing comprehensive cancer care to patients in Midlothian and its surrounding communities for years to come,” said R. Steven Paulson, M.D., president and chairman of the board, Texas Oncology. “With leading edge cancer care and screening services in one location, Texas Oncology–Midlothian provides compassionate, individualized care for patients at every stage of their cancer journey.”

In addition to high-quality cancer treatment capabilities, Texas Oncology–Midlothian will offer comprehensive urologic care to patients to treat male and female diseases of the urinary tract, as well as male reproductive system disorders. Other support services available include genetic risk evaluation and testing and cancer screening and prevention services. The new facility also includes an on-site laboratory.

“Midlothian is one of the fastest growing cities in North Texas, and we are excited to bring comprehensive patient-centered care to this vibrant community,” said Vasu Moparty, M.D., regional medical director, Texas Oncology–DFW West and area medical director, Texas Oncology–Methodist Cancer Centers. “With a variety of on-site cancer care services, Texas Oncology–Midlothian is expected to provide care for approximately 400 patients a month.”

As the practice continues to serve patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Oncology–Midlothian also offers telemedicine appointments that include audio, video, and image sharing. Texas Oncology is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in every aspect of its response to COVID-19.

Texas Oncology–Midlothian includes an integrated team with seven physicians and 15 permanent clinical and support staff – all connected to the extensive resources of Texas Oncology’s statewide network of more than 500 physicians.

Texas Oncology is an independent private practice with more than 500 physicians and 210 locations across the state. Meeting the oncology needs of Texans for more than 35 years, the practice includes Texas Center for Proton Therapy, Texas Breast Specialists, Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists, Texas Urology Specialists, and Texas Center for Interventional Surgery. As a lead participant in US Oncology Research, Texas Oncology played a role in the development of more than 100 FDA-approved therapies. For more information, visit www.TexasOncology.com.