Texas Woman’s University releases fall '20 list
Number of students from Ellis County cited for academic success
DENTON — Texas Woman’s University has released its deans’ and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2020 semester.
Undergraduate students who complete at least 12 graded credit hours and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average are eligible for the deans’ list.
Those students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average are named to the chancellor’s list and are indicated with an asterisk (*).
Students are listed by their hometowns with majors:
Ennis Maryte Munoz education
Ennis Mallori Suarez nursing
Ferris Baylee Bakley child development *
Ferris Victoria Coronado nursing *
Ferris Giselle Garza nursing *
Ferris Alysia Gonzales biology *
Midlothian Hayes Austell education
Midlothian Keanu Butler family studies
Midlothian Rubi Diaz communication sciences *
Midlothian Samantha Rose Leong kinesiology *
Midlothian Meredith Milke nutrition *
Midlothian Bailey Murray dental hygiene
Midlothian Jayla Pearson nursing *
Midlothian Fae Rourk psychology
Midlothian Cheyenne Sturgill child development *
Red Oak Keely Alvarado family studies
Red Oak Tkeyah Cleveland dance
Red Oak Jordan Cooper health studies *
Red Oak Kaylyn Dovidio dance
Red Oak Chelsie Emich business administration
Red Oak Mayra Mancilla education
Red Oak Aubry Needham education
Red Oak Emma Pitts music therapy
Red Oak Rickia Smith family studies
Red Oak Michaela Thornton kinesiology
Waxahachie Samantha Banda child development *
Waxahachie Breanna Daigle communication sciences *
Waxahachie Kylie Hicks general studies *
Waxahachie Jamie Long nursing *
Waxahachie Abigail Martinez business administration - finance
Waxahachie Sydney McClinton art
Waxahachie James Melcher music
Waxahachie Daisy Munoz kinesiology
Waxahachie Emily Rosas dental hygiene
Waxahachie Shelby Smith education
Waxahachie Mariah Verigan social work
Waxahachie Delaney Witschorke nursing *