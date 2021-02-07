Texas Woman’s University releases fall '20 list

DENTON — Texas Woman’s University has released its deans’ and chancellor’s lists for the fall 2020 semester.

Undergraduate students who complete at least 12 graded credit hours and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average are eligible for the deans’ list.

Those students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average are named to the chancellor’s list and are indicated with an asterisk (*).

Students are listed by their hometowns with majors:

Ennis Maryte Munoz education

Ennis Mallori Suarez nursing

Ferris Baylee Bakley child development *

Ferris Victoria Coronado nursing *

Ferris Giselle Garza nursing *

Ferris Alysia Gonzales biology *

Midlothian Hayes Austell education

Midlothian Keanu Butler family studies

Midlothian Rubi Diaz communication sciences *

Midlothian Samantha Rose Leong kinesiology *

Midlothian Meredith Milke nutrition *

Midlothian Bailey Murray dental hygiene

Midlothian Jayla Pearson nursing *

Midlothian Fae Rourk psychology

Midlothian Cheyenne Sturgill child development *

Red Oak Keely Alvarado family studies

Red Oak Tkeyah Cleveland dance

Red Oak Jordan Cooper health studies *

Red Oak Kaylyn Dovidio dance

Red Oak Chelsie Emich business administration

Red Oak Mayra Mancilla education

Red Oak Aubry Needham education

Red Oak Emma Pitts music therapy

Red Oak Rickia Smith family studies

Red Oak Michaela Thornton kinesiology

Waxahachie Samantha Banda child development *

Waxahachie Breanna Daigle communication sciences *

Waxahachie Kylie Hicks general studies *

Waxahachie Jamie Long nursing *

Waxahachie Abigail Martinez business administration - finance

Waxahachie Sydney McClinton art

Waxahachie James Melcher music

Waxahachie Daisy Munoz kinesiology

Waxahachie Emily Rosas dental hygiene

Waxahachie Shelby Smith education

Waxahachie Mariah Verigan social work

Waxahachie Delaney Witschorke nursing *