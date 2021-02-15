Free COVID-19 testing to resume Feb. 23

Mirror report

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site that has been held at the Midlothian Senior Center parking lot at 4 Community Circle will be closed Feb. 16, 17, and 18 due to inclement weather. Check the Texas DSHS testing map for more sites.

Free testing will resume at the Midlothian Senior Center next Tuesday, Feb. 23. Testing provided by WellHealth will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of next week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make an appointment at www.gogettested.com or register on site. Participants should enter and exit the Conference Center parking lot from Mount Zion Road.

This test uses the saliva method and results will be available within 48 to 96 hours of collection. There are no requirements for testing, but individuals should not eat or drink for 15 minutes prior to swabbing.

More information in English and Spanish is available on the City of Midlothian website at https://www.midlothian.tx.us/846/Covid-19-Testing-Site-Information.