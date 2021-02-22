Free bottled water for residents without service

Mirror report

Although the City of Midlothian water system has remained 100% operational during the recent winter storm, some households are without water due to burst water pipes.

To help residents who have had water to their homes turned off until pipes can be repaired, the City of Midlothian’s Fire Department has picked up 10 pallets of bottled drinking water that will be available to residents without running water to pick up, starting Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 235 N. 8th Street (old Fire Station No. 1, across from City Hall).

Homebound individuals who need drinking water due to no running water at their homes may call Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch at 972-775-3333 to request drinking water delivery by the Police Department.