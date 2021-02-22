Hospital leadership shines during storm

Mirror report

Since opening in December 2020, Texas Health Hospital Mansfield has been faced with many challenges: the COVID-19 pandemic, an unexpected surge of patients, and now the historic winter storm — but all of this only made our team stronger. Everyone has risen to the occasion without hesitation. From the start, we have teamed up to care for each other and our patients like family.

So, when the snow came down, our team stepped up. In response to last week’s events, Texas Health Mansfield’s executive team converted sections of the Professional Office Building into warming stations and recharge zones for team members, their families, and even their pets. Additionally, an entire wing of our hospital was devoted to clinical staff as sleeping quarters so that they could continue to safely care for our patients.

Keeping everyone safe is a family affair — literally. Our facilities, security, and engineering teams worked countless hours to make sure our patients and team members were safe. Even their family members stepped up to help clear the roadways.

Moreover, our President & CEO, Kenneth Rose, personally picked up team members from their homes and drove them to the hospital for their shifts. "It's servant leadership at its finest,” said team member, Brooke Roach.

This historic, Texas-sized snowstorm left many without power, water, and warmth, but our team came together to weather the storm.

Operated as a joint venture between Texas Health Resources and AdventHealth, Texas Health Mansfield believes that total health is achieved through a balance of physical, mental, social and spiritual well-being.

Texas Health Mansfield includes a licensed 59-bed acute care hospital and an 80,000-square-foor medical staff office building that houses primary care and specialty practices, as well as an outpatient center that offers lab, therapy, and imaging services. Hospital services include Cardiovascular, Orthopedics, General Surgery and Women’s services.