Field set for U.S. House election

The filing deadline has passed and a crowded field of candidates has been set for the Saturday, May 1 special election to fill the vacant U.S. House District 6 seat.

The list includes 10 Democrats, 11 Republicans, one Libertarian and one independent. All 23 candidates will appear together on the ballot in a “jungle” election, without regard to party affiliation. If no one candidate receives a majority of votes cast, the top two vote-getters will advance to a June 5 runoff.

Because Democrats hold a slim majority in the U.S. House, lots of eyes will be on this special election. District 6 includes Ellis and Navarro counties as well as mostly-suburban areas of Tarrant County.

The winner will take the place of Republican Ron Wright (R-Arlington), who died Feb. 7 of complications from COVID-19. Wright had just won re-election to a second term in November, winning 52.8 percent of the vote in a House district that has grown increasingly competitive.

An open seat in a hotly-contested district is a rare occurrence, and so several strong candidates have tossed their hats into the ring, including Republican Jake Ellzey of Midlothian, who is in his first term as Texas House District 10 representative; and Susan Wright, the widow of the late Ron Wright.

While Ellzey — a GOP candidate for the U.S. House seat in 2018 who lost in a primary runoff to Ron Wright — has local name recognition, Susan Wright has lined up a long list of endorsements from Republican officeholders and has been active in GOP politics alongside her husband.

Two former officials in the Donald Trump administration — former Department of Health and Human Services Chief of Staff Brian Harrison and former assistant administrator for the Small Business Administration Sery Kim — have also joined the race. Additionally, Mike Egan, a U.S. Army veteran and former Green Beret who served as a transition official in the Department of Defense early in the Trump administration, is also in the running.

A number of Democrats have joined the race as well, hoping to capitalize on shifting demographics in the district, legislation such as COVID relief that is popular with voters but not backed by congressional Republicans, and fallout from the bungled handling of the state’s electric grid during last month’s historic winter storm.

On the Democratic side, Ellis County native Jana Lynne Sanchez, who ran against Ron Wright in the 2018 general election, was one of the first to announce her candidacy. Lydia Bean, a former Baylor University sociology instructor who ran for the state legislature in November against Republican Rep. Matt Krause, also joined the U.S. House race early.

Shawn Lassiter, a candidate for Fort Worth City Council, pulled out of that race to run for the congressional district.

This election will take place simultaneously with joint municipal and school board elections as part of the state’s uniform election-day schedule. The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 election is April 1. Early voting will take place starting April 19.

The candidates for the May 1 election are, listed alphabetically within each party:

Republicans

Michael Ballantine

John Castro

Michael Egan

Jake Ellzey

Jenny Garcia Sharon

Brian Harrison

Sery Kim

Travis Rodermund

Daniel Rodimer

Michael Wood

Susan Wright

Democrats

Lydia Bean

Daryl Eddings

Matt Hinterlong

Tammy Holloway

Shawn Lassiter

Patrick Moses

Manuel Salazar

Jana Lynne Sanchez

Brian Stephenson

Christopher Suprun

Libertarian

Phil Gray

Independent

Adrian Mizher