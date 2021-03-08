MISD board takes glimpse at budget

Budget matters took center stage during last Wednesday’s special meeting of the Midlothian Independent School District board as trustees took a look at what next school year’s finances may look like.

Assistant superintendent for finance Jim Norris said the district continues to receive increased funding for its average daily attendance as well as special funding for career and technology, special education, early education and dyslexia programs.

Norris said the district’s 2021-2022 budget will be the second budget to be fully developed under the strict provisions of House Bill 3 of 2019, which was significant legislation affecting public schools. One of the targets of HB 3 was rising tax bills for property owners.

Norris said MISD’s tax rolls have been helped by a building boom and new businesses, but that he expects a slowdown in the coming year because of COVID-19.

“We’re sitting in pretty good shape,” Norris said. “I would like for us to grow a few more kids, and that would really help us on the state side. We’ll see what happens when all of this new growth goes into the tax values.”

Staff compensation accounts for 75 percent of the district’s general fund budget, and Norris said the secret is to find the perfect combination of required new staff with the right level of compensation of the current staff. Norris said the district added more staff in the current year than what was needed, as it turned out, and this will help the district this coming year.

Because of prepayment of some debt and refunding of $104 million in bonds, the district’s debt service fund is in the black, Norris said, and this allowed the district to reduce its tax rate by a penny.

A first draft of the 2021-2022 budget will be prepared by April 6, with final budget approval in June and the setting of a tax rate in August.

Norris said the biggest unknown factor in the future budget is the refresh of the program for 1:1 learning devices. Discussion diverged into the area of technology and the cost of Apple and ChromeBook devices.

The next steps in building next year’s budget include finalizing estimates for students counts and populations, monitoring of property tax values, refreshing of HB 3 funding templates and determination of available revenues. Other numbers need to be finalized, including staff raises and benefits, personnel needs and debt service requirements.

Other items

• The board received an update from Chalisa Fain, the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Fain said her new department has been implementing a number of programs based on board action taken last June, including the encouragement of multicultural clubs, partnerships with outside nonprofits, and enhanced reporting of incidents of discrimination. She also said she has partnered with several departments on diversity matters, including curriculum and human resources. The district will consider approving a diversity consultant during the March 22 board meeting, and the board will have diversity training during its June 1 workshop.

• The board approved the appointment of trustees Tami Tobey and Bobby Soto to serve as diversity, equity and inclusion officers. Tobey, who had photos of herself in blackface revealed last June, said she has been involved in a lot of conversations since then and has a lot to offer as a result of those conversations.

• Trustees were updated on the search process for a new superintendent. Board president Matt Sanders said the posting for applications was made in the previous week, and Dr. Ann Dixon, who recently completed a term as interim superintendent with Midland ISD, and her team will gather all applications. Sanders said the board will not see these applications in advance until a scheduled review at a future date.