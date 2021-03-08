Merrel Moore promoted at Henry S. Miller

Mirror report

Longtime Midlothian resident Merrel Moore has been promoted to Senior Vice President in the Retail Division at Henry S. Miller Brokerage.

Moore specializes in the representation of commercial property owners and retail tenants. He is a well-known, well-respected name within the commercial retail community.

“This is a much deserved promotion,” said Frank Bullock, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of the Retail Division. “Merrel exhibits great professionalism and integrity in leasing the Miller retail centers, treating them as if they were his own properties.”

As director of leasing for Homer Rader, Moore leased and managed a substantial real estate portfolio for almost 35 years before moving to Henry S. Miller to lease the Miller owned centers.

Henry S. Miller Cos. is one of the largest independent full service commercial real estate firms in Texas. Its corporate office is based in Dallas, and regional offices are located in Houston and San Antonio.

Established in 1914 by Henry S. Miller Sr., the Henry S. Miller family of companies has provided a complete array of commercial real estate services for both sophisticated investors and those in need of brokerage, property management, financial, development and appraisal services.