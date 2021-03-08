P&Z approves U.S. 67 storage facility

Following a lengthy discussion, the Midlothian Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change and specific-use permit for a self-storage facility on a vacant property at U.S. Highway 67 west of Overlook Drive during its March 4 meeting.

Going against staff recommendation to deny the request, the commission voted 4-1 to approve the changes, with the addition of 11 parking spaces to the planned 30 spots. Chairman Maurice Osborn was the only “no” vote and initially made a motion to deny, but the motion died for lack of a second.

Osborn said he had some “heartburn” over another storage facility along U.S. 67, one of the city’s main entryways, in a location with several other facilities nearby. Osborn said he was also concerned about the view of the site from residences at the top of the hill overlooking the highway.

The 6.32-acre property is located on the southeast side of the highway, between Walmart Supercenter and Tractor Supply Co., and is adjacent to a church. City planning director Trenton Robertson said the applicant was proposing a mixed-use development, with a climate-controlled self-storage facility along with office retail space.

Robertson said staff recommended to deny the request based on the number of parking spaces. The plan calls for 30 spaces, while city code requires 79 based on the square footage of the storage building. Robertson also said more importantly, the storage facility is not consistent with the “regional module” in the city’s comprehensive plan.

Rachel Parham of the Parham Group, which is the entity planning to develop and manage the site, said Midlothian has a high demand for self-storage units and her company pledges to be a part of the community.

Parham said the self-storage building won’t be visible from the highway, and said a high number of parking spaces is unnecessary because the storage facility will almost never have a high number of visitors at the same time.

The property is backed by a very steep slope and requires extensive earthwork, which in the past has made development of the parcel cost-prohibitive.

The March 4 meeting was a rescheduling of the commission’s February meeting, which was postponed because of the winter storm. The commission will hold its next regular monthly meeting this Tuesday, March 16.

Other items

• Commissioners approved a final plat of the Stone Hollow subdivision, a 71-acre property on the east side of McAlpin Road between FM 875 and Mission Court/Timber Rock Lane.

• A zoning change from Agricultural to a planned development district at 1120 Apple Lane was unanimously approved in spite of opposition from numerous neighbors. The 9.74-acre property is being subdivided into three residential lots. The letters of opposition exceeded 20 percent of the responses, which means the City Council will have to approve the change by a supermajority.

• A preliminary plat of MidTowne Phase 8 was approved. The plat consists of nine residential lots on about 6.4 acres.

• The commission approved a preliminary plat of a 224.883-acre subdivision on the north side of Mockingbird Lane, between Walnut Grove Road and North Mockingbird Lane. The plat consists of 129 residential and five common lots.

• Also OK’d was a preliminary plat of a 16.158-acre tract located south of U.S. Highway 287 and 2,000 feet west of Rex Odom Drive. The site will have a self-contained septic system.

• A special exception to allow additional parking spaces over the maximum number permitted was granted for medical offices on the northwest corner of FM 663 and Roundabout Drive.

• Commissioners approved a zoning change for a lot at 1600 Chuckwagon Drive from Single-Family Residential-2 and planned development to solely SF-2. The property fell in two different zones, and the applicant wanted to place it all in one zone.

• Following a brief executive session, a rezoning of a property at 818 North 9th Street was changed from Residential-3 to an urban planned development district for a place of worship.

• A planned 130-acre development on the northeast corner of Walnut Grove Road and FM 1387 was amended by increasing the amount of open space and common area and slightly reducing residential lot sizes. The change was necessitated by an updated flood plain survey.

• Another planned development, located south of McAlpin Road and northeast of FM 875, was amended to reduce the open space to 3.44 acres; reduce the number of residential lots by one to 125, with three common lots; and permit two block lengths of greater than the 1,320-foot maximum.

• A 13.5-acre property was rezoned from Agricultural to a planned development district for residential uses. The property is located on the west side of Shiloh Road north of Shiloh Court and will consist of 10 one-acre lots plus common areas.