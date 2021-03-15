Community egg hunt set for March 27

Mirror report

The City of Midlothian will hold its Annual Community Egg Hunt for children age 10 and younger on Saturday, March 27, at 10 a.m. at the Sports Complex softball fields, 1000 S. 14th Street.

This is a fun scramble for toy-filled eggs and prizes. Children will be separated by age group. No reservations are needed for this free event, but families are encouraged to arrive early to allow time to park and find the field for the proper age group. COVID-19 precautions, such as mask-wearing, will be observed. Bring baskets to collect eggs. Photo opportunities with the bunny will be available after the hunt.

This event is supported by Midlothian Community Development Corporation, Baylor Scott & White Health, Holcim, Martin Marietta, and Taco Casa. For more information, visit https://www.midlothian.tx.us/707/Easter-Egg-Hunt.