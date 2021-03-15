Airport name change before board

A request to rename Mid-Way Regional Airport will be considered by the Joint Airport Board during its regularly-scheduled meeting on Thursday afternoon.

What options the board will consider are not known. The airport has been in operation since 1992 and its north-south runway was extended to 6.500 feet in 2011 to accommodate most business jets. Over the years, the airport has expanded both its terminal and parking apron and maintains 68 aircraft hangars.

Also during Thursday’s meeting, the airport board will consider a ground lease and hangar construction agreement with Don Jackson Construction; discuss runway identifier lights for Runway 36; discuss a recent request to snowplow the runway during the winter storm; discuss requirements for sprinkler systems in hangars; discuss airport encroachment concerns; and discuss the fiscal year 2022 airport budget.

The board’s consent agenda consists of approval of minutes from the Jan. 14 regular meeting and Feb. 25 special meeting; and acceptance of the financial report, manager’s report, airport operations report and FBO report.

The Joint Airport Board consists of three regular members from Midlothian, three regular members from Waxahachie, and one rotating board member appointed by each city on an alternating basis. Each board member is appointed for a three-year term.

The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday in the upstairs common area of Mid-Way Regional Airport at 131 Airport Drive in Midlothian.