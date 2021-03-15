City Council approves zoning changes

Midlothian City Council members tackled a contentious item on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting as development matters took up the bulk of their time.

A zoning change at 1120 Apple Lane from Agricultural to a planned development district for residential uses was approved by a 6-1 vote. Several neighbors spoke out against the change, with complaints ranging from the capacity and condition of the roadway to concerns about drainage and water pressure.

The development divides a 9.74-acre property into three lots of 4 acres, 3 acres and 1.3 acres, which is consistent with the city’s “country module” in its comprehensive plan.

One resident of Apple Lane who spoke against the development said she was unable to replat her property a few years ago smaller than four acres, but City Planning Manager Marcos Narvaez said this current situation is different because the applicant went through the planned development process and the previous matter was a straight rezoning.

Councilmember Hud Hartson cast the lone “no” vote. Hartson said the water pressure issue doesn’t help and there is no indication water lines will be upgraded in the future. The neighborhood is served by the Mountain Peak Special Utility District.

“As public servants, we owe it to our citizens to provide them with the best quality of life we can, and our decisions dictate that often,” Hartson said. “I don’t think that any of us, if we had purchased in that neighborhood, would expect it to be broken down into smaller lots the way it is now … I don’t believe this is in the best interest of our citizens.”

However, other councilmembers voiced support. Councilmember Walter Darrach said the addition of two homes would cause a minimal impact on traffic in the neighborhood, and both Darrach and councilmember Wayne Sibley pointed out that the city does not have control over the water situation there. Councilmember Clark Wickliffe said the city is responsible for other services and urged that the streets in that neighborhood be upgraded.

In other development items, an amendment to the Massey Meadows planned development at the northeast corner of Walnut Grove Road and FM 1387 was approved, 7-0. The change adds about two acres of open space as well as a 15-acre outparcel for single-family use, and removes two lots. Language was added to the amendment allowing a trail through the outparcel.

Narvaez said a reassessment of an inundation easement on the east side of the development necessitated a change. A conservation dam is located upstream of the area and the inundation easement is required in case the dam should ever breach.

A planned residential development was also approved for a 13.5-acre property on the west side of Shiloh Road north of Shiloh Court. Councilmember Sibley requested that a sign be posted on a barricaded stub indicating a future street extension.

An existing planned development south of McAlpin Road and northeast of FM 875 was amended to reduce the amount of open space, increase the average size of lots and allow for a block of longer than the 1,320-foot maximum in Phase 3 of the development. The first two phases have already been constructed.

Additionally, a rezoning of two lots at 818 North 9th Street to an urban village planned development was approved for a house of worship; and a property at 1600 Chuckwagon Drive was rezoned to solely Single-Family Residential-2.

Mayor Pro Tem Justin Coffman presided over the meeting in the City Council chambers in place of Mayor Richard Reno, who participated by telephone.

Other items

• Midlothian Police Chief Carl D. Smith presented the city’s racial profiling report for 2020. Smith said his department made 11,536 motor contacts in 2020, with 4,956 citations and 95 arrests. Of the motorists cited, 2,891 were Caucasian, 1,139 were Hispanic and 868 were African-American. Smith also said the city continues to have very high awareness of its curfew ordinance, with a total of four violations in 2020.

• A special exception for additional parking spaces over the maximum number permitted for medical offices at the northwest corner of FM 663 and Roundabout Drive was tabled to the April 13 meeting. The maximum based on the building size is 45 spaces, and 76 spaces were requested.

• City Manager Chris Dick updated the council on the request for proposal process for the recently-purchased Lawson buildings located at 211 and 301 West Main Street. Dick said a wide variety of business types are being looked at and the RFP will likely come back before the council for finalization in April, with proposals to be considered in June and July.

• The consent agenda included approval of previous minutes, a $90,000 grant from the Midlothian Community Development Corporation to Manna House for the purchase of pre-packaged school supplies for the Back to School Bash, a $17,000 MCDC expenditure for a design plan update for the Sports Park, a special event permit for the Heroes of Midlothian 5K on May 15, a contract for water treatment plant maintenance, and interlocal cooperative purchasing agreements with the cities of Lewisville, Glenn Heights, Sherman and Mansfield.

• A preliminary memorandum for the issuance of bonds for the Redden Farms Public Improvement Project was approved.

• A $244,909 contract for pavement resurfacing in the Northridge subdivision and along North 7th Street was awarded to Donelson Construction Company, LLC. Also approved was a package of eight roadway rehabilitation projects with Texas Bit for a base bid amount of just over $2.2 million, plus a 5-percent contingency. City public works director Adam Mergener said the package will refocus on damage caused by last month’s winter storm.

• A change in ambulance billing to Emergicon, LLC was approved, using an interlocal agreement with the city of DeSoto.

• Following an executive session, the council took no action.