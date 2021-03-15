MISD zones get very early look

Rapid enrollment growth in a school district like Midlothian ISD can create some challenges, such as keeping schools from overcrowding while maintaining a socioeconomic balance.

The MISD board of trustees recently received a presentation on what steps the district will take to draw new attendance zone boundaries at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Preliminary proposals for new attendance zones were presented, which will be tweaked over the coming weeks as the community provides input.

The charge of the district, MISD assistant superintendent of engagement and strategic innovation Karen Fitzgerald said, is to rebalance campuses, relieve crowding at Walnut Grove Middle School, keep feeder patterns in middle school as intact as possible, and ensure socioeconomic balance is kept at schools.

Fitzgerald said the rezoning process started last October with board information on the purpose and process of boundary changes. A community committee was formed which met regularly throughout January and February. Because of the recent winter storm, several mid-February key dates had to be pushed into March.

Fitzgerald said the communication process will continue into April.

The community committee consists of more than 25 participants and includes three representatives from each elementary zone, principals, athletic and fine arts coordinators. Fitzgerald said participation is by nomination, and lottery selection and committee members were all at-large.

A preliminary elementary zoning plan was established which will support growth for the next six years while minimizing campus splits as much as possible from elementary to middle school. With three middle schools and soon-to-be eight elementaries, there will have to be some splitting mathematically.

The new unnamed Elementary No. 8, which will open in August 2022 south of U.S. Highway 287 at the corner of South 14th Street and Hawkins Run Road, will draw students from the current high-growth Mountain Peak and LaRue Miller zones. Some students in the growing area south of U.S. 287 would switch from the J.A. Vitovsky Elementary zone to J.R. Irvin Elementary.

At the middle-school level, zones would change to reduce the overpopulation at Walnut Grove, which is experiencing the most growth in the district. Also under the change, Walnut Grove would feed directly into Heritage High School, the new Earl and Marthalu Dieterich Middle School would feed directly into Midlothian High School, and Frank Seale Middle School would be split between the two high schools with 60 percent attending MHS and 40 percent attending HHS.

The changes are aimed at equalizing attendance at all three campuses with about a 100-student difference among the three by 2023 and less than that by 2026, based on demographic projections.

The proposed high school rezoning would result in almost equalizing the two schools in attendance, which would make HHS a Class 5A member in time for the 2024 University Interscholastic League realignment if the numbers bear out. By 2023, MHS would consist of 1,865 students and HHS would have 1,786. Each school should remain well below 6A numbers by 2026. The percentage of socioeconomically disadvantaged students would be balanced as well.

District athletic director Todd York said it was important that the two high schools be as equal as possible because the two schools will be competing against each other in coming years.

Fitzgerald said community input would be accepted in face-to-face meetings based on reservations that are required due to COVID occupancy challenges; a virtual thought exchange to share feedback; and opportunities to email input around the clock and poll the community using the Thought Exchange tool.

Answering a question from trustee Tami Tobey, committee member Eduardo Gonzalez said the committee vetted its decisions carefully and the decision to split Frank Seale’s high school feeder zone was based on several factors: balancing enrollment, creating the least disruption, and equalizing socioeconomics.

“We’re not done,” Gonzalez said. “Obviously, this is informational. There are still lots of conversation happening and this might change dramatically. But when we looked at having some feeder pattern, this is the best we could come up with as of now.”

District administrator Dr. Aaron Williams said using a geographic boundary such as highways created a socioeconomic disparity that exceeded the threshold that the committee was willing to accept.